Can Rinne turn it around?

Nashville Predators head coach Peter Laviolette wouldn't divulge to reporters which of his goalies would start Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Predators PR added to the media that the goalies don't know who will start either.

Pekka Rinne is coming off two tough starts in the Cup Final, both losses that have staked the Pittsburgh Pengiuns to a 2-0 lead.

In Game 1, Rinne gave up four goals on 11 shots in the Penguins 5-3 win. In Game 2 Wednesday, Rinne gave up four goals on 25 shots in the Penguins' 4-1 win. Juuse Saros relieved Rinne and made two saves on two shots.

Rinne has otherwise been strong in the playoffs, holding a 1.98 goals against average and .929 save percentage in the postseason.

The 24-year-old finished with a 2.42 GAA and .918 SV% in 61 games in the regular season. Saros had a 2.35 GAA and .923 SV% in 21 games.