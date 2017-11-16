It doesn't look like Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros will be in the minors for long after being sent down Thursday.

Head coach Peter Laviolette said the demotion to the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals is a short term move.

Juuse Saros’ loan to AHL Milwaukee is a short-term move, Peter Laviolette said. The Admirals play five games between tonight and next Saturday. — Adam Vingan (@AdamVingan) November 16, 2017

Having logged just four games this year behind Pekka Rinne, the move may have more to do with getting Saros some ice-time than his performance. The Admirals play five times between Thursday and next Saturday, allowing for Saros to get plenty of game-action.

The 22-year-old netminder has a GAA of 3.94 and a save percentage of .855 so far this season.

Anders Linback will take Saros' spot in the Music City for the time being.