Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne allowed four goals on 26 shots in Sunday's 5-3 Game 2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks.

After the game, Predators head coach Peter Laviolette said his team needed to be better in the defensive zone to help Rinne, shifting the blame from his goaltender.

"I thought that there was some saves that he made that were really good," Laviolette said, per the Tennessean. "There were a couple scrambles in front of the net where we can do a better job of tying up in front of him.

"Certainly the second goal (scored by Jakob Silfverberg), I think we can do a better job defensively. We’ve been pretty good in front of him. I think we could go back into Game 3 and look to be a little bit better defensively.”

Rinne allowed three goals and in the second period, allowing the Ducks to take a 4-3 entering the third period, which they did not relinquish.

"The second (period), they got to control the tempo of the game and had the puck a little bit more, and obviously that plays into their hands," Rinne said. "But we still battled back. Obviously, disappointed personally in that second period."

Rinne, who took just his third loss of the playoffs Sunday, admitted the Nick Ritchie's second-period marker was one he wanted "to have back."

Despite Sunday's loss, Rinne's postseason save percentage still sits at .942 through 12 games with a 1.62 goals against average. The two teams will play Game 3 in Nashville on Tuesday.