The Maple Leafs skated at Joe Louis Arena ahead of tonight's game against the Red Wings.

- With a pair of points on Monday night, Mitch Marner passed Auston Matthews for the NHL's rookie scoring lead. So, how much does the Calder Trophy race get talked about in the dressing room? "To be honest, not at all," said Marner. Matthews, who has gone three games without a point for the first time since mid-November, echoed that sentiment. "I don't think we really pay attention to it much. We got like eight rookies in the locker room and it's not very typical to have that on a team so I think all of us are just taking it day by day and enjoying our time in the NHL." So, no buzz about personal statistics, but there's no question that the group of rookies is motivated by each other. "I think we drive each other a lot," Matthews said. "I mean, this is kind of the core group moving forward. We want to be here for a long time. We want to win and continue to get better every day. All of us lean on each other. We're a pretty close group as a team and especially us young guys." Marner believes Matthews is the key, because he has consistently lined up as the centre on a line with fellow freshmen Connor Brown and Zach Hyman. "Matts' line has been great for us all year," Marner said. "I think that line, as a rookie line, is pretty impressive. I think everyone else is kind of just driving off that."

- Marner has more points, but it is Matthews who's heading to the all-star game later this week. He's pumped to take part in the centennial celebration and lists Patrick Kane as someone he's looking forward to meeting for the first time. Marner would like to be an all-star, but insists he's not upset that he won't be going this year. "It's nice to have a couple days off, kind of just to relax your body and take care of yourself and go spend time with family," he said. "Either way [going or not going] it's a win-win situation."

- A Leafs player hasn't won the Calder since Britt Selby took home the honour in 1965-66. Matthews and Marner are both strong contenders to end that drought. The teenagers have become close friends this season so it seems somewhat strange that they haven't discussed the rookie race. "Usually we keep the topics away from hockey," Matthews said with a shrug. "I think it just kind of happened like that. Away from the rink you kind of get away from it." The pair often drives to the rink together for home games, but apparently they're not talking puck. "Kind of from the start we never talked about hockey," Marner said. "We kind of just never really mentioned it. We like to kind of stay light with each other and joke around and talk about other things. We've played hockey for a majority of our lives, we don't want to talk about it when we get home from the rink. You just want to forget about it."

- Roman Polak will play the 600th game of his NHL career tonight. Did the burly defenceman think he would last this long in the NHL? "Probably not," Polak told LeafsTV. "The answer is no. If you told me when I was 15-years-old that I would play in the NHL for 12 years I wouldn't believe you, but now here it is and I'm just glad to be here." During his time in Toronto, Polak has emerged as a favourite of head coach Mike Babcock. "He's a good, good, good man to say the least," the Leafs head coach noted. "A great competitor, physical every night, determined every night, does things right all the time and is a real example to our young guys not with what he says, but what he does. A real pro and we're thrilled to have him."

- Tyler Bozak and Leo Komarov, who missed Tuesday's practice for maintenance, were both on the ice in their normal spots at Wednesday's morning skate. Morgan Rielly (right ankle) did not take part in the workout and will miss his fourth straight game tonight.

Lines at Leafs morning skate:

Hyman-Matthews-Brown

Komarov-Kadri-Nylander

van Riemsdyk-Bozak-Marner

Martin-Gauthier-Soshnikov

Smith

Gardiner-Carrick

Marincin-Zaitsev

Hunwick-Polak

Corrado-Leivo

Andersen starts

McElhinney