Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter Follow|Archive

A year ago, the Toronto Maple Leafs were relatively quiet on the first day of NHL free agency, aside from the signing of winger Matt Martin. This year, they got to work early, re-signing a couple of their own goaltenders and inking defenceman Ron Hainsey.

With the loss of unrestricted free agent defenceman Matt Hunwick to the Pittsburgh Penguins and Roman Polak potentially gone in free agency as well, the Leafs had a hole to fill on their blueline and did so with a two-year deal to Hainsey. According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, the deal is worth $3 million per season.

A puck-moving defenceman who can eat up big minutes and play on the left or right side, Hainsey isn’t a top-four addition but proved last season he still has plenty to offer in the right role.

The 36-year-old was traded from the Carolina Hurricanes to Pittsburgh at the trade deadline, where he helped bolster a Penguins’ blueline decimated by injury. After 12 years in the NHL (and 907 regular-season games), Pittsburgh’s run to the Stanley Cup last season was the first playoff experience of Hainsey’s career. He skated in 72 regular-season games, posting four goals and 13 assists, and then appeared in 25 playoff games, with two goals and six assists.

It’s no secret how much Mike Babcock appreciates the role that veterans like Hainsey play in the dressing room among the Leafs’ relatively young stable of core players. With more potential changes coming to Toronto’s backend, which could include the addition of 20-year-old Travis Dermott and North American newcomers Calle Rosen and Andreas Borgman, Hainsey will be relied upon as a mentor as well as a contributor on the ice.

Hunwick was a key player on Toronto’s penalty kill last season (he averaged 2:39 shorthanded per game, third most among blueliners) and Hainsey should be able to step into a similar penalty-killing role for the Leafs.

Earlier Saturday morning, the Leafs announced that pending free agent Curtis McElhinney will return after arriving off waivers from Columbus in January. The 34-year-old inked a two-year contract worth $850,000 a season to resume his backup role behind Frederik Andersen. McElhinney appeared in 14 games for the Leafs in 2016-17, posting a 2.85 goals-against average and .914 save percentage.

Toronto started last season with Jhonas Enroth as Andersen’s backup, but he struggled and his run with the team ended after four starts. McElhinney embraced his position as Andersen’s support system, starting primarily on the second night of back-to-backs but also stepping in when Andersen was injured twice towards the end of the season while the Leafs were in a heated playoff race.

The highlight of his first campaign in Toronto came in the team’s second-to-last game of the regular season. With a chance to clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, McElhinney made a stick save on Sidney Crosby late in the third period that preserved Toronto’s lead to punch their ticket to the postseason.

Goaltender Garret Sparks, a restricted free agent, also signed a new two-year deal with the Leafs Saturday with an average annual value of $675,000. The first year of the contract is a two-way deal (with an NHL contract worth $625,000) while the second is a one-way (worth $700,000), which will be the first one-way deal of Sparks’ professional career.

The 24-year-old is coming off a great – but injury-plagued – season with the Toronto Marlies where he was their best player when able to stay in the lineup. Sparks appeared in 31 games for the Marlies, with a 2.16 goals-against average and .922 save percentage. Before suffering an injury, Sparks started in two playoffs games, with a 2.46 goals-against average and .900 save percentage.

Aside from losing Hunwick so far in free agency, UFA Brian Boyle, who was acquired by Toronto from the Tampa Bay Lightning at the trade deadline, is also gone after inking a two-year deal with the New Jersey Devils.