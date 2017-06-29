Could two veteran Sharks be on the move?

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Nashville Predators are among the long list of teams who have contacted veteran centre Joe Thornton, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Would be easier to name the teams that haven't called, then those who did, but no question the Leafs among those who reached out to Thornton — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 29, 2017

The Maple Leafs have also been linked to Thornton's teammate Patrick Marleau ahead of free agency.

LeBrun said he still believes Thornton is more likely than not to re-sign in San Jose, though Marleau's landing spot will likely affect Thornton. LeBrun believes if the Sharks re-sign Marleau, Thornton will also re-sign. Other teams interested in Thornton include the Los Angeles Kings (led by GM - and close friend of Thornton - Rob Blake), and the St. Louis Blues.

Thornton is coming off successful knee surgery to repair significant MCL ligament damage and a torn ACL that the 37-year-old managed to play through for the San Jose Sharks’ final three games of the postseason.

Thornton still managed to put up two assists in four playoff games before the Edmonton Oilers eliminated the Sharks in the first round. He had seven goals and 43 assists in 79 games during the regular season, his 19th in the NHL.

Marleua, 37, had 27 goals and 19 assists for 46 points in 82 games along with three goals and one assist in six playoff games.

He has spent his entire 19-year career with the San Jose Sharks, scoring 508 career goals, 574 assists and 1082 points.