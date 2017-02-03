Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter Follow|Archive

For the second straight game, the Toronto Maple Leafs were blown out by a struggling opponent, falling 5-1 to the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. Just the day before, St. Louis fired head coach Ken Hitchcock after the team had dropped five of their previous six games. But the Blues took it to the Maple Leafs, handing the Buds their third straight regulation loss, which is a first for them this season. The Maple Leafs fall to 23-17-9.



Takeaways

Groundhog’s Day: Thursday was deja vu for the Maple Leafs, who looked totally out of sorts against St. Louis just as they did against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Toronto gave up four-plus goals in back-to-back games for the third time this season, a first since Jan. 1 and 3. Mike Babcock tested new lines after the debacle in Dallas but with no marked improvement and less explosiveness offensively he returned to the old ones by the 15-minute mark of the opening period. At first the change worked - Tyler Bozak went back between James van Riemsdyk and Mitch Marner and the trio combined for Marner’s game-opening score. From there it was all downhill, with the Blues tallying five unanswered goals. Two of them were 35 seconds apart among the three in the second period, where Toronto has allowed the fewest scores this season. It was the first time the Maple Leafs have lost consecutive games by multiple goals.

Road woes, again: Toronto started the season playing poorly on the road, posting a 1-5-4 record through their first 10 road games. That stat took a positive turn in December and January, as they set a franchise record with at least a point in 11 consecutive away games. But those early season demons are back again. The maturity and poise Toronto showed in their road turnaround when facing adversity has disappeared. Babcock cited one key to their success as “knowing where to stand” but since the All-Star break that too has faltered. Trusting their systems has been so important to the Maple Leafs’ growing confidence and in establishing the expectation within the room that they can win every night. That needs to be restored.

Back in the saddle: Morgan Rielly was a game-time decision for Toronto and ultimately suited up after missing the team’s last six games with an ankle injury. He rejoined Nikita Zaitsev on the top pairing while Martin Marincin bumped Matt Hunwick out of the lineup beside Roman Polak. The blueline as a whole struggled once again, and the newest pairing got exposed early. Marincin and Polak started the first period by giving Colton Parayko a clear lane at - and scoring chance on - Frederik Andersen. In the second frame, Polak got pushed off the puck down low by Alex Steen, who sent the disc up to Paul Stastny in front of Andersen for the go-ahead goal while Marincin was standing by. After being pulled for allowing three goals on eight shots in Dallas, Andersen stuck it out in St. Louis to the tune of 26 saves on 31 shots and an .839 save percentage. With the defence in flux, the team will be counting heavily on Andersen to round back into form quickly.

No killer instinct: One unit that has been sensational all season for the Maple Leafs is their penalty kill. It’s ranked second overall in the league and first on the road, but is now 1-for-3 over these last two games, and they were fortunate it wasn’t worse than that. St. Louis’ second power play opportunity came off an interference penalty taken by Mitch Marner well behind the play while Toronto was already trailing 4-1 and the Blues had just scored with the extra man. Toronto’s penalty kill percentage (33 per cent) hasn’t been that low over a two-game stretch all season, and that's another example of how rough the last two games have been in every facet. Their top-ranked road power play also went 0-for-3, as that group continues to struggle mightily (1-for-10 in Toronto’s last four games).

Next game: Toronto continues its road trip with a stop in Boston on Saturday.