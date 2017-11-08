Leafs C Matthews (UBI) out vs. Wild

With Matthews out, how will Babcock fill his void tonight?

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without leading scorer Auston Matthews on Wednesday night due to an upper-body injury.

The second-year centre played 21:11 on Monday night against the Vegas Golden Knights after being labelled a game-time decision due to soreness.

Matthews said after the team's shootout win he had been dealing with a lingering injury, which he aggravated Saturday night against the St. Louis Blues.

The 20-year-old owns 10 goals and 19 points through 16 games this season.

Head coach Mike Babcock said the team would Patrick Marleau at centre against the Wild, along Nazem Kadri, Tyler Bozak and Dominic Moore. Marleau skated on a line with James van Riemsdyk and Zach Hyman on Tuesday as Matthews missed the team's practice. Connor Brown joined Tyler Bozak and Mitch Marner on a line, with William Nylander skated with Kadri and Leo Komarov. Matt Martin, Moore and Josh Leivo rounded out the lines.

Wednesday will mark the first career game Matthews has missed since the Leafs drafted him first overall in 2016.

Frederik Andersen will start in net for the Maple Leafs against the Wild.