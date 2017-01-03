Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter Follow|Archive

WASHINGTON – New night, same story. The Toronto Maple Leafs let another lead slip away and went to overtime for the fourth straight game, this time against the Washington Capitals. Unlike their previous three contests, Toronto took away only one point, falling 6-5. The Maple Leafs move to 17-12-8 on the season.



Takeaways

No lead is a good lead: For the fourth time in as many games, the Maple Leafs squandered a multi-goal lead. But unlike the previous three outings, Toronto couldn’t find the game-winner in extra time. It took 3:39 of the third period for the Maple Leafs to watch their lead slip away. Mike Babcock said afterwards he wasn’t particularly happy with any part of his team’s game, and didn’t pinpoint a difference with when they had a lead and when they didn’t. But Auston Matthews called it “unacceptable” how his team was continually letting the advantages slip away, especially in a tough road building like Washington’s. There’s a mental component involved with learning to win, and it’s something Toronto has to master along with the physical parts.

Hanging in there: While Babcock didn’t think the Capitals were at their best either, Washington is still a more experienced team than the Maple Leafs, and Toronto was able to get under their stars’ skin. The young Leafs chased Vezina Trophy-winner Braden Holtby from his net with three goals on eight shots in the first period. Nazem Kadri rattled Alex Ovechkin in the second period and forced him into taking a four-minute roughing penalty to give Toronto a power play. Mitch Marner pulled off a terrific individual effort to put Toronto back on top in the third with a five-hole strike on Phillip Grubauer. There are miles to go towards being the team they want to be, but the Maple Leafs can keep up with some of the best.

All about Auston: Goal scorer or playmaker? Auston Matthews does it all for the Maple Leafs. The NHL’s rookie points leader extended his point streak to seven games with assists on goals from Connor Brown and Leo Komarov. Matthews has 11 points on the streak. On Komarov’s goal, Matthews showed off impressive stick-handling behind the Capitals’ net and then made a spectacular spin-o-rama pass to the veteran on Grubauer’s doorstep for the tap-in score. While appearing more stymied offensively in the first period, Matthews adjusted to the Capitals’ heavy game and kept up his torrid production rate. His 34 points overall ties him for 13th in the league.

Brown bearing down: He built his reputation on hard work and retrieving pucks, but Brown has been trending upwards offensively over the last several games. His score Tuesday was his fourth in six games, and his eighth point overall. Brown’s tenacity chasing pucks down has moved him to 50 per cent Corsi-for on the season, ranking him seventh among Toronto’s forwards. That is also influenced by his ample time on the penalty kill. Those instincts were noticeable at least twice against Washington in 5-on-5 too, when offensive plays broke down and he was directing traffic back on defence.

Next game: The Maple Leafs will head to the New York City area for a couple days with their dads before they face the New Jersey Devils on Friday. Toronto blew a 3-0 second period lead to the Devils and fell 5-4 in a shootout during their last visit in November.