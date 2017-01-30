Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly said Monday he will need to see how his ankle responds before determining whether he will take on the Dallas Stars Tuesday night.

Leafs head coach Mike Babcock said Thursday Rielly would be ready to return to following the All-Star break.

Rielly said he would know more on his status Tuesday morning.

Will Rielly play tomorrow? Morgan: "At this point it's about how the body responds. In the morning. I'll know a bit more." — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 30, 2017

Rielly last played on Jan. 17 against the Buffalo Sabres, when he was forced to exit in the first period due to the injury. The Leafs have gone 2-1-1 since losing the defenceman.

The 22-year-old has one goal and 16 assists over 42 games this season with the Leafs, his fourth with the team.

He skated with Nikita Zaitsev in the Leafs top pairing on Monday.