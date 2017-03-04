Leafs fall to Ducks to go winless on trip through California

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Rickard Rakell scored twice, Jonathan Bernier made 37 saves and the Anaheim Ducks returned from their bye week with a 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday night.

Sami Vatanen and Jakob Silfverberg also scored to help the Ducks get their third straight win at home and maintain a two-point lead over Calgary for third in the Pacific Division. Patrick Eaves added an empty-net goal with 1:14 remaining for his first since being acquired from Dallas.

Nazem Kadri scored on the power play, Zach Hyman added his ninth goal of the season and Curtis McElhinney made 31 saves as the Maple Leafs dropped their fifth in a row.

Toronto went winless on its three-game California trip and has won just two of its last 10 away from Air Canada Centre.

The Ducks scored twice in 16 seconds midway through the second period. Rakell followed up Hampus Lindholm's shot for his seventh career multigoal game after Silfverberg converted his own miss with a superb low-angle backhand to tie it at 2.

Kadri gave the Maple Leafs a 2-1 lead 5:53 into the second. Kadri was able to corral the rebound of Tyler Bozak's missed shot and put it around Bernier's left skate. It was Kadri's 26th goal of the season and 11th on the power play.

Rakell put the Ducks up 1-0 midway through the first on his 25th goal of the season, but Chris Wagner did the hard work setting it up. Wagner was able to power through Alexey Marchenko's check at the blue line and skate past him to feed Rakell for the one-timer.

Hyman made it 1-1 with 3:45 left in the first by redirecting Nikita Zaitsev's shot off his wrist and in.

Ducks coach Randy Carlyle unsuccessfully challenged the play, claiming that Auston Matthews was offside at the start of the sequence leading to Hyman's goal, but the video replay was inconclusive.

Vatanen scored 1:19 into the third, and Ryan Getzlaf assist gave him five points in his last five games.

NOTES: Toronto G Frederik Andersen, who spent his first three seasons with the Ducks before being traded to the Maple Leafs last June, did not play in his return to Anaheim. Andersen has sat out the second night of Toronto's last five sets of back-to-back games. ... Ducks G John Gibson missed his third consecutive game with a lower-body injury. ... Anaheim is 1 for 33 on the power play in its last 11 games.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Host Detroit on Tuesday night.

Ducks: Host Vancouver on Sunday night.