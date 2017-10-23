1h ago
Leafs' Fehr, Pens' Niemi on waivers Monday
TSN.ca Staff
Polak happy to be officially back with Leafs
Dominic Moore has won the Toronto Maple Leafs' fourth-line centre role.
The Maple Leafs waived centre Eric Fehr on Monday, after he and Moore spent the first eight games of the season rotating as Leafs' bottom-line centre. Moore, 37, owns two goals through four games this season, while Fehr failed to post a point in four games.
Fehr, 32, was acquired by the Maple Leafs last season in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He carries a $2 million in the final season of his current contract.
Fehr was joined on waivers Monday by Penguins goaltender Antti Niemi, Jordan Schroeder of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Colin McDonald of the Philadelphia Flyers.
Niemi, 34, is 0-3 in three starts with the Penguins this season, posting a .797 save percentage and a 7.50 goals against average. He signed a one-year, $700,000 contract with the Penguins in July to serve as Matt Murray's backup.