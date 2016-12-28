Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter Follow|Archive

SUNRISE, Florida – The Toronto Maple Leafs made Wednesday night’s matchup against the Florida Panthers harder on themselves than necessary. But when it was all said and done, the visitors came away with their third straight win, a 3-2 shootout decision. It was Toronto's first shootout win in six attempts. The Maple Leafs move to 15-12-7 on the season.



Takeaways

Don’t blow it (again): The Maple Leafs had blown leads in the third period five times going into Wednesday night, and they lost all five. Up 2-0 entering the third against Florida, that advantage was gone within 2:43. Mike Babcock called a timeout to encourage his team to “let’s get playing” and they reset, holding off the Panthers’ continued surge. Toronto was clearly unprepared for how hard Florida would respond in the final frame and overall they allowed 47 shots on goal, second most this year. The evolution of Frederik Andersen continued to show with how collected he remained down the stretch, stopping Denis Malgin on a penalty shot and turning aside three Panthers in the shootout.

Game within a game: From the first period on, Mitch Marner was locked in an individual battle with Roberto Luongo. The rookie peeled off on three breakaway chances by midway through the second period, all of which were thwarted by Luongo. Marner was all around the Panthers’ net, registering six shots on goal – twice as many as any other Maple Leaf – by late in the middle frame. He finished with nine shots by the end, and Marner netted the first shootout goal – and shootout winner – of his career. He had four previous attempts that failed to go in, but on his fifth Marner got just enough on his shot to put it over Luongo’s pad.

Road warriors? The Maple Leafs lost ten of their first 12 games on the road this season, and in six they held at least a one-goal lead at some point. But the tide is turning for them outside Toronto, at just the right time. They went into the Christmas break with a pair of road victories in Colorado and Arizona. Now ousted from their home rink for the duration of the World Juniors, and with a critical opportunity to gain ground in the standings against five straight Eastern Conference opponents, opening with a win against Florida is a positive start.

Rookie’s rule (or not): In a game where the third period got away from them, Toronto’s overall possession numbers were lower than usual (41.35 per cent) but their top-four best puck possessors were first-year players who had strong games. Connor Brown (61.76 per cent; one assist), Zach Hyman (61.29 per cent; one assist), Auston Matthews (58.82 per cent; one goal, one assist) and Marner (53.85 per cent; shootout winner) led the way, and continued generating for 60 minutes. On the other side, rookie center Frederik Gauthier took two stick penalties in the first ten minutes of the game and played just 5:37 on the night in a rough outing. Gauthier had earned praise from Babcock earlier in the day, but it seems likely Byron Froese may slot in for him on the fourth line for Thursday's game.

Next game: Toronto heads north to Tampa for the second game of their seventh back-to-back this season. The Lightning trounced them at home 7-3 on Oct. 25, but have since lost captain Steven Stamkos (who had two goals and two assists in that first meeting) to a meniscus tear. They sit two points ahead of Toronto in the standings after beating Montreal on Wednesday.