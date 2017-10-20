Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter Follow|Archive

TORONTO – The Maple Leafs have gone beyond just a team to believe in. Some consider them a team worth betting on, too.

The Leafs have jumped out to a 6-1 record, tied for the franchise’s best opening stretch in 24 years. They’re hovering near the top of the NHL standings after briefly taking over first place on Wednesday night. And on Friday, online oddsmaker Bodog added to the hype, anointing the Leafs’ the odds-on favourite (8/1) to win the Stanley Cup. It’s the first time in the 20 years Bodog has been keeping track of their picks that the Leafs have been favoured to win.

“I don’t know too much about that, but I think when you’re the favourite that means you’re doing something right,” said Morgan Rielly after practice on Friday. “It’s great. We’re pleased with how we’ve been able to start the season. [Now] we’re just thinking about winning tomorrow and then winning the game after that.”

The Leafs were longer shots to win hockey’s biggest prize when the season began (14-1), but they’ve separated themselves from the pack with an emphatic start offensively that shows no signs of slowing.

The quiet confidence that began building in the Leafs’ room over the second half of last season is what they’re leaning on now to stay focused on the reality of their situation – there’s still 75 games left in the regular season.

“Sure, we’ll take it. Someone should have bet on us at the beginning of the year,” said Nazem Kadri. “[But] that stuff is a distraction for all we know. It’s nice to be considered one of the best teams in the league, but it’s Vegas odds. That stuff isn’t real life.”

“All that stuff is fluff,” added Mike Babcock. “I’ve coached lots of good teams that were number one in the ranking, that won the President’s Trophy [in Detroit]…that didn’t win the Cup. So it’s hard to win the Cup, it’s darn near impossible, so let’s not worry about that.”

Just as Babcock’s history has taught him hard lessons, so too has Rielly’s. He was a rookie in 2013-14 when the Leafs also started 6-1, but that team ended up missing the postseason entirely after losing 13 of their final 15 games.

“I was 19. I’m sure at that time I thought we were well on our way,” Rielly recalled. “But obviously that’s not the way it worked out. I think this time we have a little more confidence, a little more ‘trust the process’ if you will. I know how the league works a bit more, so it’s just different.”

Experience gained by the whole of Toronto’s roster these last 12 months has been invaluable to their early success. The Leafs have improved their goals-against average over their last two outings, moving from third-worst in the league to 14th (from 3.8 to 3.14 goals against per game). More importantly, they've tackled adversity in the form of blown leads and stingy goaltenders with cooler heads than last season.

After the Leafs' only loss this season, Frederik Andersen expressed hope that the team would learn to build success from the defence out. He’s seen signs of progress already.

“It’s kind of a way of thinking where every mistake could cost you,” said Andersen. “We want to be able to win every kind of way. We’ve shown we can win high-scoring games, but it’s nice to win in a [defensively] good way too. We’ve had the lead going into the third and shut teams down too. If you compare that to last year, we weren’t as comfortable early playing with that lead and that got better as the year went on.”

Toronto has little choice but to continue doing the same this season, regardless of how rosy their outlook is now. Before play on Friday, 11 teams were within four points of each other at the top of the NHL standings. And Toronto has a challenging week of opponents ahead, starting on Saturday in Ottawa. Babcock is already hell-bent on preventing the noise around them from going to the Leafs’ heads.

“Sometimes in life when things go too good you get a little complacent. That’s my job to make sure that doesn’t happen, to do everything I can about that,” Babcock said. “But our team has to understand if you get ahead of yourself, you don’t win. So we just have to be diligent, be solution-based, get better every day.”​