19h ago
Leafs get set for return date with Avalanche
TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter
TSN Maple Leafs reporter Kristen Shilton checks in with news and notes from Maple Leafs practices and game-day skates. The Maple Leafs held a practice at Pepsi Centre in Denver on Wednesday.
- Before the Maple Leafs got on the ice in Colorado, the team announced Ben Smith had been moved to injured reserve and centre Byron Froese had been recalled from the Toronto Marlies. Smith had surgery on a hand injury earlier on Wednesday, and there is no timetable for his return as of yet. Tyler Bozak is also missing with a lower-body injury, bringing the Maple Leafs’ centre depth under the microscope. Mike Babcock blended his lines again in practice, most notably putting Froese between Matt Martin and William Nylander, and moving James van Riemsdyk and Mitch Marner to the wings of Nazem Kadri. “However it works [going forward] we’ll be ready,” Kadri said of the personnel mixing. “Obviously Mitch and JVR have offensive instincts and I like that, I like to play offence as well. At the same time we have to make sure we’re responsible. They’re able to make plays, they can beat guys one-on-one. The game plan changes a little but not too much.” Babcock didn’t think the team’s play down the middle was good enough in their 3-2 loss to Anaheim on Monday, which is why calling up Froese made the most sense. “He’s just a hard worker,” Babcock said. “We didn’t think [centre ice] was a strength of our game last game. So we’re trying to figure that out and we’ll set a lineup for (Thursday).”
- For his part, Froese is happy to be an NHLer again after playing 56 games for the Maple Leafs last season. In his 26 games with the Marlies this year, the alternate captain tallied 17 points (12 goals, 5 assists) and scored twice in the team’s final game before the holiday break on Sunday. “I was really happy with my training camp, I thought I prepared the way I needed to and performed the way I needed to,” he said. “Unfortunately there wasn’t a spot for me. I’ve just been getting offensive confidence back while still working on the defence and the penalty kill sides.”
- One thing the Maple Leafs did very well in their first meeting against Colorado this season – get pucks on net. Toronto generated 52 shots on goal – and 99 shot attempts in all – in a 3-1 loss. But it’s been a consistent part of the team’s game all season. They are second in the league in shots on goal per game and even when they don’t get the positive results, they believe with the right effort those will eventually turn in their favour. “I think getting through the neutral zone has been huge for us, whether chipping pucks in or coming in off the rush,” Kadri said. “For the most part we’ve had possession and are able to generate scoring chances off that. It’s helped getting traffic in front of the net and creating second and third opportunities. We’ve been getting a lot of those so we just need our finish to be better around the net to get a few more goals.”
- Babcock cited a deficiency in the scoring area for Toronto on Tuesday when he joked about his team missing the net too much. It is a real issue for the forwards though, who miss out on those coveted second chances they talk about daily by trying to be too cute. “I think we have to stop trying to pick the exact corner of every single net, especially on the flank side,” said Kadri. “When you’re on the outside and putting pucks on the net and it misses the net it can wrap around the boards and create an odd-man rush for [the other team]. And if you miss the net, you don’t get secondary opportunities. So realistically we don’t have to put it in the top upper corner of the net, or go post and in, just hit the net and hope for a rebound and get goals that way.”
- Frederik Andersen will get the start on Thursday after Antoine Bibeau was the starter versus the Avalanche last week. Bibeau was sent down and played two games for the Marlies over the weekend before being recalled again for this two-game road trip. It was all part of a master plan to keep the young netminder engaged as he prepares for what should be his next NHL start on Friday in Arizona. “If I stayed with the team I wouldn’t have played any games, so it was good to go back. It was perfect for me,” Bibeau said. “I’m really excited to be here. I’m not thinking about [another start] too much, just working hard in practice. For sure I’d like to get another chance.” As for Andersen, whom Bibeau has only recently gotten to know, he sees one major aspect of the veteran’s game that he would like to add to his own. “I think the number one thing that I’m doing well but I want to [do more like Andersen], is he’s really calm in net. You can sense it, the team can sense it, and it makes the team more comfortable. It’s something I want to improve and it’s the first thing that really comes to my mind about him.”