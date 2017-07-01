The Toronto Maple Leafs have reached a two-year deal with veteran defenceman Ron Hainsey, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Believe the Leafs are getting Ron Hainsey on a two-year deal once paperwork is filed past noon ET... — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 1, 2017

A 15-year NHL veteran, Hainsey scored four goals and added 13 assists over 72 games spilt between the Carolina Hurricanes and Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016-17.

The Canes sent Hainsey to the Penguins on Feb. 23 for a prospect and a 2017 second-round pick.

He added two goals and six assists in the playoffs for the Penguins who won the Stanley Cup in Hainsey's first career playoffs.

The American was selected in the first round (13th overall) of the 2000 Draft and has 49 goals and 204 assists over 907 career games with the Montreal Canadiens, Columbus Blue Jackets, Atlanta Thrashers, Winnipeg Jets, Carolina Hurricanes and Penguins.

Hainsey just finished a three-year, $8.5 million contract.