TSN Maple Leafs reporter Kristen Shilton checks in with news and notes from Maple Leafs practices and game-day skates. The team held a morning meeting at Air Canada Centre ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Dallas Stars.

- Meeting with the media less than 12 hours after a 6-5 overtime loss to the New York Islanders in Brooklyn, Mike Babcock didn’t mince words about the state of his team’s defence. Toronto has allowed 22 goals in their last four games and let a second-period two-goal lead (and two third-period leads) disappear against New York. The Maple Leafs are 1-2-1 since the All-Star break, with defensive breakdowns and shaky goaltending the biggest culprits. “We were terrible in our own zone and at our net and through the neutral zone without the puck,” Babcock said of Monday’s game. Toronto currently sits 21st in the league at 2.92 goals against per game, and are fourth worst in the league in goals against at even strength (108). Defenceman Jake Gardiner admitted he could see the flaws emerging in the team’s game. “It’s our structure in the defensive zone and playing as a five-man unit,” he explained. “Tighter gaps for us, and our forwards being all over their forwards and giving us time to make plays [will help]. We’re scoring right now, but we have to tighten up defensively if we want to succeed down the stretch.”

- With the defence struggling (and, in Morgan Rielly’s case, physically hurting too), Toronto’s forwards are looking for ways to help stop the bleeding where they can. Admitting it’s been a frustrating stretch for the guys in the room, Mitch Marner laid out where the forwards can pitch in. “Just talk better [to each other]. The defence has to focus on boxing guys out and I think as forwards we can help with talking and make the situation a little easier,” he said. “We have to get our structure down a little bit better. We kind of got away from it on those road games.” Babcock said he’d like to move his defence pairings around more, but hasn’t been successful in finding other options that work. So the Maple Leafs have to forge on with what they have (Alexey Marchenko will not make his Maple Leafs debut until at least Thursday). “We think we can generate offence with anybody, we think we can put you on your heels,” Babcock said. “We were playing right for a long time there, looked like a good hockey club. Now we look like a team that wants to get points. So we have to fix that, or we’re going to be disappointed.”

- It was just a week ago that the Maple Leafs came off their All-Star break with a matchup against the Stars that was practically over in the first 12 minutes. Toronto came out flat and the Stars showed no mercy, chasing Frederik Andersen with three goals on eight shots. The game ended in a 6-3 Stars win. Curtis McElhinney allowed three goals in relief of Andersen; he’ll get his third start as a Maple Leaf on Tuesday, looking to improve on his 1-2-0 record. Even with Toronto playing on a back-to-back, Stars’ captain Jamie Benn is anticipating a better performance from the Maple Leafs in the re-match. “The hot start that we had…we really just played 20 minutes of good hockey,” Benn said. “We don’t think that’s going to happen again tonight. They’re a good team, they have a lot of young, exciting players. We’re expecting a much tougher battle.” So are the Maple Leafs, and they’re eager to get on the ice and prove it. “They took it to us in the first period last time,” said Marner. “We have to come out ready to play in these first 10 minutes. That’s going to be crucial for us and we have to set the tone for the game right away.” When the Maple Leafs start on time, they often end up in the win column - Toronto has a .727 win percentage when leading after one period.

- Despite their recent struggles, the Maple Leafs are very much in the playoff picture. They sit in third place in the Atlantic Division with 58 points, tied with the Boston Bruins with four games in hand. However, those games are only as valuable as Toronto makes them. Just six points separates the Maple Leafs from the basement of the Eastern Conference, and four teams are within three points of Toronto and Boston. “I try not to focus on standings at all,” said Marner. “I try to go into every game like it’s do-or-die. I think that’s what a lot of guys are feeling like. When we play like that, we have a good outcome.”

- As news of Claude Julien’s firing by the Boston Bruins spread throughout the hockey world, Babcock weighed in on his fellow bench boss, who coached with him as recently as the World Cup of Hockey. “Good, good man. Even better coach,” he said. “Someone out there is happy today. I mean, you ain’t getting better. When you make these decisions, you better have a guy in line that’s better than that guy. There’s not many, I can tell you that. Dallas coach Lindy Ruff was also complimentary, acknowledging the firing is another unpleasant factor of the business. “I’ve coached with Claude. He’s a great coach,” said Ruff. “Even more than that, he’s a great person. Great guy to be around, I know players like playing for him. It’s a tough one. I’m sure he won’t be out of it long if he chooses not to be out of it long.”

– Dallas rookie Devin Shore grew up in Ajax, Ont., a huge fan of the Maple Leafs and Mats Sundin, with his own “Shore Gardens” rink in the backyard. He went to Hill Academy in Aurora at the same time as Marner, and played against Connor Brown. He’s dreamed of the opportunity to skate on Air Canada Centre ice as a professional, and more than 50 friends and family will be in attendance Tuesday when he does. “It’s been a lot of firsts, a dream come true. All the clichés, but it truly has been,” Shore said of his first season. “It means a lot [to play in Toronto]. I’ve been in this building many times for lacrosse, basketball, hockey, concerts. I know it very well. It’ll be a very special feeling to see the Maple Leaf uniform across the way and it’s something I’ll enjoy.”