Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter Follow|Archive

All points are good points, but the Toronto Maple Leafs walked away with fewer than they wanted on Monday, falling 6-5 to the New York Islanders in overtime. The Maple Leafs had a two-goal lead in the second period, but that evaporated in a back-and-forth scoring affair that ended in extra time. Toronto moves to 24-17-10 on the season, and slipped past the Boston Bruins into third place in the Atlantic Division.



Takeaways

Ya blew it: Whatever the reason - and many have been offered by the Maple Leafs - Toronto’s struggles holding onto leads continues. They had a 4-2 advantage late in the second period against the Islanders, and for the ninth time this season they saw a multi-goal advantage disappear in the second half of a game. Toronto had two leads in the third period - at 4-3 and 5-4 - and couldn’t hang on to either. It was the eighth time this season Toronto has entered the third period with a lead and lost the game. Putting themselves in position to win matters, but good teams know how to finish. Toronto is in the thick of an excruciatingly tight playoff race where the points they have given away loom larger than ever.

(Not quite) starting on time: For the fourth time in five games, the Maple Leafs gave up the first goal on Monday, after Morgan Rielly and Nikita Zaitsev got their signals crossed and left Ryan Strome to storm in unopposed on Frederik Andersen 1:23 into the opening period. Toronto had the fourth-lowest win percentage in the league when giving up the first goal (.238) going into the game. The first frame was once where the Maple Leafs were stingiest in goals allowed; now they have given up 46 goals over 51 games in that frame versus 45 in the second. Toronto has allowed at least five goals in each of their last four games - and 22 goals total - with Andersen posting a sub-.900 save percentage (.824) for the fourth straight game. His defenders haven't offered the help he needs either, with giveaways and breakdowns too prevalent in the defensive zone, and Toronto was frequently outnumbered down low and in front of the net.

Wonder year: There’s no question Toronto’s rookies are having a sensational season all around, and they accounted for all five of the Maple Leafs' goals on Monday. Nikita Soshnikov tied the game in the first period with a blistering slapshot from above the hashmarks that beat Thomas Greiss cleanly. Auston Matthews broke out of his mini scoring slump off a nice feed from Rielly that he wristed past Greiss from down low. Mitch Marner’s patience in the slot and a perfect pass from Tyler Bozak gave him another goal and his 16th point in 13 games. Zach Hyman, who was lambasted for his lack of scoring touch on shorthanded chances early in the season, tallied his third shorthanded goal of the season, most among NHL rookies and tied for the league-lead. And William Nylander, coming off his first career hat trick on Saturday, scored with 2:04 left in the third that might have been the game-winner. While the league continues to adjust to them, Toronto’s rookies are doing the same - and continuing to thrive.

Keep away: Only one of Toronto’s lines posted positive possession numbers in Brooklyn - Bozak (62.50 Corsi-for percentage), James van Riemsdyk (57.69) and Marner (52.57). With the Islanders battling from behind for much of the second half, Toronto was relying on its defence, of which only one pairing had over-50 per cent Corsi numbers (Matt Hunwick and Roman Polak). Toronto did manage to bounce back from a difficult night in the faceoff dot on Saturday, winning 54 per cent of its draws against New York. Bozak and Nazem Kadri led the way at 64 per cent each.

Next game: Toronto finishes a gruelling stretch of five games in eight days with a re-match against the Dallas Stars at home on Tuesday.