Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Martin Marincin and Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Calvin Pickard were placed on waivers on Thursday.

Marincin became the odd man out on the Leafs' blue line with the emergence of Andreas Borgman, while Pickard was supplanted in the Golden Knights lineup by recent waiver claim Malcolm Subban.

A native of Kosice, Slovakia, Marincin appeared in 25 games for the Leafs a season ago, registering a goal and six assists. He dressed in all six of the team's playoff games against the Washington Capitals. Marincin was a healthy scratch in Wednesday night's season-opening 7-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets.

In 175 career National Hockey League games over four seasons with the Edmonton Oilers and Leafs, Marincin has registered three goals and 22 assists.

Swedish defenceman Calle Rosen was the final cut of Leafs camp and could take Marincin's roster spot.

Pickard, 25, was taken by the Golden Knights in June's expansion draft from the Colorado Avalanche.

The move comes one day after general manager George McPhee said the Golden Knights would be active in the trade market in order to form their opening-night lineup on Friday.

A second round pick in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft out of the Western Hockey League's Seattle Thunderbirds, Pickard appeared in 50 games last season for the Avs, going 15-31-2 with a goals against average of 2.98 and a .904 save percentage.

In 86 career games over three seasons with the Avs, the Moncton, NB native is 28-44-6 with a 2.77 GAA and a .914 SV%.

If the pair clears waiver by noon on Friday, each will be assigned to their respective American Hockey League teams.