Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews finished his rookie season with 40 goals, four shy of league leader Sidney Crosby.

Matthews told the Toronto Star that once eliminated from the playoffs, he spent the remainder of the postseason watching Crosby and hoping to grow his game from it.

“It’s no secret he’s the best player in the world for a reason,” Matthews said. “Watching - not only him but Malkin as well - when the Penguins needed a boost or a big play or a lift, it seemed to come from one of those two guys. That exemplifies their leadership and what they mean to that team.

“It was definitely different watching this year than years before, having played in the playoffs and wanting to be in that position. Definitely, there’s a lot to be learned.”

Matthews added four goals and one assist in six playoffs games as the Maple Leafs were eliminated in the first round by the Washington Capitals, who were then eliminated by Crosby and the Penguins.

Lamoriello suggests Leafs may go another season without a captain During his conversation with Pierre LeBrun, Maple Leafs general manager Lou Lamoriello suggests that Toronto may go another season without naming a captain.

The 19-year-old has been speculated to be the next captain of the Maple Leafs since he was picked first overall last June, though management has been with anything but forward with the prospect. Matthews said he hopes to develop a similar mindset to the game as Crosby has, including his leadership ability.

“He doesn’t like losing and he doesn’t want to take a backseat to anybody. He wants to be the best,” Matthews said. “And he’s been the best for however long he’s been in the league. That’s what separates those guys.

“If you want to be the best, those are the kinds of qualities you need. It’s the mindset you want to have to be successful individually but to help the team win as well. He’s been a pretty good example of that, his leadership qualities, and what he can do on the ice and off the ice as well, and how he is in that locker room.”

In preparation for his sophomore season in the NHL, Matthews said he's focusing on his skating this summer in an attempt to be more explosive and develop an ability to change speeds on the ice.

Matthews, along with Patrik Laine and Zach Werenski, is a finalist for the Calder Trophy, which will be awarded at the NHL Awards next week.