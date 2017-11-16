Auston Matthews will not make his return to the Toronto Maple Leafs lineup on Thursday night.

Leafs head coach Mike Babcock said Thursday Matthews will not dress against the New Jersey Devils, marking the fourth straight contest he’s missed.

Nikita Soshnikov will make his season debut against the Devils, while Roman Polak and Josh Leivo will join Matthews as scratches. Soshnikov, 24, was recalled on Tuesday. He owns five goals and 12 points in 14 games this season with the Toronto Marlies.

Matthews took part in the team’s optional skate Thursday morning, one day after returning to practice for the first time since facing the Vegas Golden Knights on Nov. 6. He resumed skating on Monday after taking a week off and has been on the ice each day since.

The 20-year-old has been dealing with a lingering upper-body injury, which he said he aggravated two days prior to the team’s win over Vegas.

In 16 games this season, Matthews has 10 goals and nine assists.

The Leafs have gone 3-0 in their contests without Matthews, who had previously never missed a game since being drafted first overall in 2016.

The Devils handed the Leafs their first loss of the season, a 6-3 defeat, on Oct. 11. Babcock said he’s feeling good about the team’s chances as they meet New Jersey (11-4-2) for the first time since.

"We've played well here, won four in a row, chance to play Jersey, who slapped us around last time," Babcock said Wednesday. "Sometimes you get a few days off and you relax. Nothing wrong with relaxing physically, but we want to be engaged mentally."