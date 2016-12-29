TORONTO – Martins Dzierkals can’t help but smile when he’s asked about the day he was drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“It was amazing,” said Dzierkals, the 68th player taken in the 2015 NHL draft. “I was watching it online and everyone was like a big boom in Latvia. Everyone was congratulating me, from friends and family. It was a big thing. That was one of the happiest days of my life.”

Tonight, the 19-year-old forward will lead his underdog Latvia team against Canada at the world junior hockey championship in Toronto.

Even though the Latvians have lost both of their games by a combined score of 15-2, Dzierkals is soaking in his time at the Air Canada Centre.

“It’s an amazing experience,” said Dzierkals, who as an assist thus far and a team high six shots on goal. “I bet when we play against Canada the rink is going to be full and the crowd is going to be amazing. I hope this isn’t the only time I play here.”

The native of Ogre has played the last two years with Rouyn-Noranda of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. He has 27 points in 22 games this season and will be going head to head against a couple of his junior teammates tonight with Phillipe Myers and Jeremy Lauzon patrolling the Canadian blueline.

Listed at 5-foot-11 and 173 pounds, Dzierkals grew up cheering for the handful of Latvians who made it to the NHL.

“For me it was [Sandis] Ozolinsh, Arturs Irbe,” said Dzierkals. “That is a big inspiration. Now I am an example to the young kids because these players were an example to me.”

Dzierkals has attended rookie and main camps with the Maple Leafs and hopes to make a more permanent return to the ACC in the future.

“They have a lot of young talent and are doing really good this year,” said Dzierkals. “They are going to keep building every year. They are going to get a cup for sure in the next couple of years and I want to be a part of it.”