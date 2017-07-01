Is the Maple Leafs' window to win now?

The Toronto Maple Leafs have re-signed goaltenders Curtis McElhinney and Garret Sparks to two-year deals.

McElhinney was set to become an unrestricted free agent at Noon et. on Saturday, while Sparks was scheduled to become a restricted free-agent.

McElhinney, 34, will own an annual cap hit of $850,000, while Sparks, 24, will carry a cap hit of $650,000.

McElhinney posted a 6-7 record with the Maple Leafs this season after being picked up on waivers from the Columbus Blue Jackets in January. His save percentage sat at .914 and he owned a goals against average of 2.85 in 14 games with the Leafs.

He owns a career .905 save percentage and 2.95 goals against average in 119 NHL starts.

Sparks spent this season with the Toronto Marlies of the AHL, and posted a 21-9 record with a .922 save percentage and 2.16 goals against average.

He appeared in 17 games with the Maple Leafs during the 2015-16 season, posting a 6-9-1 record with a .893 save percentage amd a 3.02 goals against average.