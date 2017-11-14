The Toronto Maple Leafs recalled winger Nikita Soshnikov on Tuesday, closing the door on a potential opt-out to the KHL.

The Leafs had until Tuesday to recall Soshnikov or a contract stipulation would have allowed the 24-year-old to spend the remainder of the season in the KHL.

Soshnikov's agent, Dan Milstein, said last week the Russian forward had no plans to exercise the opt-out.

Soshnikov was on the ice Tuesday morning, skating with William Nylander, Auston Matthews and Tyler Bozak, who all missed practice Monday.

The left winger appeared in 56 games with the Maple Leafs last season, scoring five goals and posting nine points.

Soshnikov owns five goals and 12 points in 14 games with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season.

In 67 career games, all with the Leafs, Soshnikov has scored 7 goals and posted 7 points.

The Leafs sent Frederick Gauthier to the AHL to make room for Soshnikov on the 23-man roster. Gauthier has not appeared in a game with the Maple Leafs this season.