Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly returned to the team's lineup on Thursday night against the St. Louis Blues.

The 22-year-old rearguard had missed the previous six contests with an ankle injury. Matt Hunwick was scratched from the lineup to make room for Rielly.

In 42 games this season, Rielly has a goal and 16 assists. He leads the Leafs in ice time at 22:22 a night.

The team also announced the activation of forward Ben Smith from injured reserve. Forward Frederik Gauthier was sent to the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League in a corresponding move. Smith was placed on IR on December 21.