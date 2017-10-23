Leafs send Rosen to AHL; Polak expected to play vs. Kings

The Toronto Maple Leafs have assigned rookie defenceman Calle Rosen to the AHL's Toronto Marlies, clearing a roster spot for Roman Polak.

The team announced Sunday Polak had agreed to a one-year, $1.1 million contract with the club.

TSN Maple Leafs reporter Kristen Shilton notes Connor Carrick took part in the team's optional skate Monday, while Polak did not, meaning Polak will likely play against the Los Angeles Kings Monday night.

Carrick paired with Swedish rookie Andreas Borgman against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

Rosen, signed in the off-season after spending the past two years in the Swedish Hockey League with Vaxjo HC, posted one assist and a minus-3 rating in four games with the Leafs this season.

Polak, 31, had four goals and seven assists last season in 75 games for the Leafs and also played in two playoff games before sustaining a season-ending leg injury.

He was selected 180th overall in the sixth round of the 2004 NHL Draft by the St. Louis Blues.

Shilton adds Dominic Moore is expected to play over Eric Fehr as the team's fourth line centre against the Kings.