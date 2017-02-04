The Maple Leafs skated at TD Garden ahead of tonight's game against the Bruins.

• It's not just that the Leafs have lost three straight in regulation for the first time this season, it's how they've played that is concerning to Mike Babcock. "When you cheat a little bit it gets away from you a little bit and then you have to fight like crazy to get it back," Toronto's head coach said after Saturday's morning skate. "We have to find our game. (Losing streaks) happen every single year and you have to find a way to dig in and compete hard. Do things right structurally and things will go your way." After the loss on Thursday, James van Riemsdyk said this adversity will reveal what the young team is made of. Babcock's message is simple. "Lots of shifts in hockey are 50-50, nothing happens so stay patient, keep doing your job, keep doing your little part to make your teammates good and in the end you have success."

Babcock often labels each area of the ice in a specific way. The defensive zone is the "work zone", the neutral zone is the "speed zone" and the offensive zone is the "fun zone". One zone, in particular, was highlighted by players after the morning skate. "Going through the neutral zone has definitely been an issue," said Nazem Kadri. "We got to play with speed and get pucks in the zone and stop stalling through the neutral zone. I think that's what's stalling our offence. Sometimes you just got to hit the reset button and we've seen clips of earlier games, what we were doing right."

Kadri is among the Leafs veteran players who have experienced some epic collapses in the past few years, but he isn't overly concerned about this latest slide. "I've seen a lot worse than this so we're not panicking at all in this dressing room," the centre said. "We're still loose and ready to go and what better way to get on track than getting a win against a divisional opponent." The setbacks in Dallas and St. Louis marked the first time all season that the Leafs lost consecutive games by multiple goals so there's certainly a sense of urgency around the team. "It's definitely a big wake-up call for this group," Auston Matthews said. "It's obviously pretty frustrating for all of us so we definitely want to get back on track tonight."

• Among those who have gone quiet of late is Matthews, who has just one goal and no assists in the last seven games. His CorsiFor has been below 50% in three of the last four games. Babcock believes this is part of the ebb and flow of a season, but also noted that opponents are playing the rookie tougher of late. "The better you play, the harder they play against you," Babcock said. "I imagine tonight (David) Krejci and (Patrice) Bergeron and those guys know who he is and so they're going to play hard against him. This is an elite face-off team so their No. 1 priority to shutdown Auston will be to make sure he doesn't have the puck." Matthews has won just 45.5% of his draws this season. Boston leads the Eastern Conference (52.9%) in face-off percentage.

When asked specifically about his recent dry spell, Matthews focused the answer on team-wide issues. "We just want to make more plays out there," the 19-year-old said. "We want to have the puck on our sticks so face-offs and stuff in the neutral zone is something we definitely want to work on."

• What did Matthews think about Canadian golfer Mackenzie Hughes putting on his jersey at the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale? "My dad actually sent it to me and I saw it on Twitter too so pretty cool. I don't know if many people knew kind of the gist of what was going on out there, but definitely pretty cool for me to see that." Matthews has been at the course once before. His sister, Breyana, is pursuing a golfing career so the family is pretty plugged into the sport. "It was pretty cool," said Matthews, who has never met Hughes. "He sunk a birdie on the 16th yesterday and brought out the jersey two days in a row so definitely pretty cool."



• Frederik Andersen has been practising in the slimmer goalie pants for the last couple of weeks and, per the NHL edict, will wear them for the first time in game action on Saturday. How do they feel? "Great," he said with a chuckle. "You got to worry about breaking them in and I've been working on it the last week or so, so should be no worries. They're just new. It's a matter of getting comfortable in them. Once you get new gear you have to break them in. What they tried to do is make it more rounded around the thigh and eliminate anything extra that your body wouldn't save." Is it weird to change equipment in the middle of a season? "When you think about it, you switch up gear all the time so you go through a lot of pads and that kind of stuff so that shouldn't be anything you got to worry about." The equipment change apparently isn't big news in the dressing room. "Does it start tonight? Is that the rule?" a smiling Kadri asked reporters. "Hopefully I can get a couple breaks then. Goalies are big enough as it is so I'm all for that." But Babcock doesn't believe the slimmer pants will have a significant impact. "The way I look at it, the net looks small, the goalies look huge, the better you play defensively the goalie gets bigger and the net gets smaller so lets play better defensively and it won't matter," the coach said.

Andersen is among the Leafs struggling to find his form at the moment. He's posted an .896 save percentage over the last 12 games allowing three or more in seven of those outings. On Tuesday in Dallas he was pulled for just the second time in his Toronto career and didn't bounce back well in St. Louis. "You alway look at yourself and try to see what you can improve, but those kinds of things happen throughout the season so it's just a matter of getting back to work and working hard to get out of that little funk," Andersen said. If the Leafs play better in front of him that should help as well. "We got to be working harder and playing for each other more, more than we have been the last couple of games and if that happens I think we'll like the result," Andersen said.

—

Lines at Leafs morning skate:

Hyman-Matthews-Brown

van Riemsdyk-Bozak-Marner

Komarov-Kadri-Nylander

Martin-Smith-Soshnikov

Leivo

Rielly-Zaitsev

Gardiner-Carrick

Marincin-Polak

Hunwick

Andersen starts

McElhinney

—

Power play units at Leafs skate:

Gardiner

Nylander-Leivo^-Matthews

Komarov

Zaitsev

Marner-Kadri-Bozak

JVR

^ Leivo filling in for Brown who worked with PK group

—

Per usual, the Leafs worked on shootout moves against Curtis McElhinney at the end of the morning skate.

SCORED: Nobody

STOPPED: Kadri, Soshnikov, Brown, Matthews, van Riemsdyk, Nylander, Marner

Toronto is 1-6 in shootouts this season.