The Toronto Maple Leafs have waived veteran forward Brooks Laich.

The 33-year-old had recently returned to the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies after missing two months with an undisclosed injury.

TOR puts Brooks Laich on waivers. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 21, 2017

Acquired by the Leafs at last season's deadline as part of a deal with the Washington Capitals that also saw Connor Carrick come to Toronto in exchange for Daniel Winnik, Laich has not appeared with the Leafs at all in 2016-17.

In 22 games with the Marlies, Laich has a goal and five assists.

Laich made it clear over the weekend that he was unhappy with his role in the AHL.

"You don't win a Stanley Cup playing in the American League," Laich told The Athletic TO's Joshua Kloke on Sunday. "If the Leafs don't have a plan for me with them, then I would like to pursue a Stanley Cup somewhere else."

Laich is a veteran of 764 games over 13 NHL seasons, Laich is a three-time 20-goal scorer.

His best year came in 2009-2010, when the Wawota, Saskatchewan native scored 25 goals and added 34 assists in 78 games played.

TSN Insider Bob McKenzie notes that this is not an instance of unconditional waivers, whereby a contract is mutually terminated.