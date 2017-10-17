What kind of reception will Irving get in Cleveland tonight?

CLEVELAND — LeBron James is playing in Cleveland's season opener against Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics after being slowed for nearly three weeks by a sprained left ankle.

James arrived at Quicken Loans Arena almost four hours before the opening tip to test his ankle and get treatment. Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said the superstar feels "pretty good" and his minutes will not be restricted.

"He's going to be tired anyway," Lue joked. "He's going to take himself out."

The 32-year-old has never missed an NBA opener in his career and he wasn't going to miss this one with Irving back in town for his debut with Boston following this summer's blockbuster trade.

James injured his ankle during practice on Sept. 27 and has been limited in practice. He only played in one of Cleveland's exhibitions, scoring 17 points with eight turnovers in a loss to Chicago last week.

