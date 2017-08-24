LeBron James took to Twitter on Thursday to express his displeasure with Boston Celtics fans burning their Isaiah Thomas jerseys after Tuesday night’s blockbuster trade.

Thomas, along with Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and a first-round draft pick, was traded to Cleveland for Kyrie Irving, who had requested a trade from the Cavaliers.

As James pointed out, Thomas did not request a trade and had no say in Tuesday’s move. James also mentioned that Celtics guard Gordon Hayward had his jersey burned by Utah Jazz fans when he joined Boston as a free agent earlier this summer.

The following are James’ five tweets on the issue placed together:

“The burning of the jersey thing is getting ridiculous now! The man was traded,” LeBron wrote. “What do u not understand? & played in a game after (his) sister tragic death. Gordon Hayward paid he's dues as well and decided to do what's best for him and family. Put in the work, got better Became an All-Star, etc!!

“If these guys weren't good, u guys would be the first to say ‘get them up out of here’. Man beat it! When ‘we’ decide to do what best for us it's ‘cowardly’ ‘traitor’, etc but when it's on the other side it's ‘business’ huh!?!? Ooh ok. Man do what u feel is best for your profession, love, family, happiness and continue to #StriveForGreatness #Salute”

what u feel is best for your profession, love, family, happiness and continue to #StriveForGreatness🚀 #Salute — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2017

Thomas spent the past two and half seasons with the Celtics. He posted 33 points in Game 1 of the Celtics first-round playoff series in April one day after the death of his sister, Chyna.

Videos were posted on social media on James’ jersey being burned both after his decision to leave the Cavaliers for the Miami Heat in 2010, and again when he returned to the Cavaliers in 2014.