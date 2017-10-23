Vancouver-born Angela Lee will defend her One Championship atomweight title on Nov. 24 in Singapore in a rematch with Japanese veteran Mei (V.V) Yamaguchi.

The 21-year-old Lee defeated Yamaguchi via unanimous decision in May 2016 to win the Asian-based promotion's inaugural 115-pound women's MMA crown.

Lee (8-0-0) has successfully defended her title twice since then. The 34-year-old Yamaguchi (16-10-1) is 1-1-0 since losing to Lee.

In the co-main event of "One: Immortal Pursuit" on Nov. 24 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, American Ben (Funky) Askren (17-0-0) will defend his welterweight title against former lightweight champion Shinya (Tobikan Judan) Aoki (39-7-0) of Japan. It is billed as Askren's final bout before he retires to take an executive position with the promotion.

Lee, who now makes her home on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, comes from a fighting family. Father Ken and mother Jewelz are decorated martial artists who teach at their United MMA gym in Waipahu where Angela and 19-year-old brother Christian, who is also a pro fighter, are instructors.

Ken was born in Singapore and Jewelz in South Korea. She moved to Hawaii at a young age while he came to Canada at the age of four. They met in Hawaii when Ken went there for high school, moving to Canada after graduation and eventually marrying.

Angela Lee, who has both Canadian and U.S. citizenship, lived in Vancouver and elsewhere in Canada until she was seven when the family moved to Hawaii.