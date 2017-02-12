Scott MacArthur TSN 1050 Blue Jays Reporter Follow|Archive

The Toronto Blue Jays are heading into spring training with a good idea of who’s going to get the most reps where – at seven of the eight non-pitching positions, that is.

The exception is in left field where, at this point, there is a hole deep enough to leave one wondering if a meteorite crash landed. It seems the club, barring an unforeseen addition, will go into the year with an Ezequiel Carrera/Melvin Upton Jr. platoon. They’ll sprinkle in some of Steve Pearce, too, but remember: He’s going to have to play a lot of first base because Kendrys Morales can’t and Justin Smoak shouldn’t.

The problem is that Carrera, the left-handed hitter in this would-be platoon, has more success against left-handed pitching. So does Upton Jr., which you’d expect because he’s a right-handed hitter. Who, then, plays and when? Does manager John Gibbons go with the hot hand?

Upton’s tendency is toward streakiness: When he’s on, he’ll hit some home runs and his speed is a nice weapon when reaches base; but when Upton struggles, he’s a poor man’s Alfonso Soriano with a big, looping swing that leaves him prone to strikeouts.

Carrera is fondly remembered for his productive Division Series against Texas last fall, which left some fans concluding he’d be a good fit for a starting role in 2017. Whoa, let’s back up the truck on that thought, using Jose Bautista’s protracted absence last season as an indicator for what happens when Carrera plays regularly.

Bautista went down with a turf toe injury on June 16 in Philadelphia and returned on July 25 versus San Diego. In the period from June 17-July 24, Carrera, benefiting from increased playing time, appeared in 25 games. He slashed .198/.310/.313.

Carrera’s post-All-Star Break numbers, as a whole: 113 plate appearances with a slash line of .191/.262/.245. There is a place for Carrera on this team, but it’s not as someone who’s getting the bulk of the at-bats at his position.

Which brings us to Dalton Pompey, the Mississauga, Ont., native who’s yet to carve his path at the big-league level. Some in the organization must be wondering if it’ll ever happen or, more specifically, whether it will happen with the Blue Jays.

Pompey is on Canada’s roster for the World Baseball Classic, so some of his spring at-bats will come in the heat of real competition; just as important will be Pompey’s performance in the outfield. His speed is a gift but Pompey was clearly too deep into his own head when he was rushed the big leagues two seasons ago. Based on performance, he hadn’t overcome that issue by last spring.

Pompey has an option year remaining and will gain nothing by sitting on the bench, which means he’s likely Buffalo-bound unless he knocks the front office’s socks off in the coming weeks.

The bullpen needs some organizing behind closer Roberto Osuna. Jason Grilli will have the inside track on eighth inning setup duties but, at 40 years old, his work rate will be monitored as it was last year.

Pitching coach Pete Walker told TSN 1050’s The Scott MacArthur Show two weeks ago it was his intention to stretch out Joe Biagini this spring, meaning Biagini could get spot starts during the season when necessary. Gibbons grew to trust Biagini late in games last year and he could also serve as a multi-inning guy out of the bullpen.

Here’s a warning, which goes for all relief pitchers: There’s no guarantee Biagini will be anywhere near as good this season as last. Bullpens tend to be crapshoots.

J.P. Howell is coming in from Los Angeles to be the Jays’ primary left-handed reliever. He doesn’t throw hard and he doesn’t strike out a lot of hitters. His ERA jumped last season, thanks in large part to a slow start, and there will be games – some thanks to the bad luck of balls finding holes – when contact gets him.

Jays president Mark Shapiro and general manager Ross Atkins have familiarity with side-winding right-hander Joe Smith from Smith’s time in Cleveland (2009-2013) but Smith struggled in Anaheim before bouncing back in a small sample size late last season with the Cubs. It isn’t clear what the Blue Jays have here.

Smoak’s roster spot is a point of contention. He isn’t positionally versatile; he’s a first baseman who doesn’t hit enough. Chris Carter, who led the National League with 41 home runs last season, just signed with the Yankees for $3-million. Carter strikes out a lot and doesn’t get on base at a high rate. Smoak is, essentially, Carter without the consistent long-ball threat. Smoak is a better defender (who cares, it’s first base) and a switch-hitter (irrelevant).

Smoak is guaranteed $8.75-million through the end of next season on an extension he signed last summer.

There will be prospects in camp, including right-handed pitcher Conner Greene; first baseman Rowdy Tellez; shortstop Richard Urena; catcher Reese McGuire; infielder/outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr.; outfielders Anthony Alford, Harold Ramirez and Dwight Smith Jr.; and left-handed pitchers Tim Mayza and Matt Dermody.