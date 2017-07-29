First it was a hamstring.

Then it was a groin.

Now it’s a sprained right ankle.

Add it all up and turning around a poor season may not be in the cards for Troy Tulowitzki.

Battling leg injuries since April, the Blue Jays’ veteran shortstop went down in a heap in the third inning Friday when he clipped Los Angeles Angels first baseman C.J. Cron’s foot on the base while trying to leg out a ground ball.

Tulowitzki crumpled to the dirt and didn’t get up.

It happened on the two year anniversary of the trade that sent him to Toronto from his longtime home with the Rockies in Denver.

Since that day, the soon-to-be 33-year-old — he’ll blow out those candles Oct. 10 — has been a shadow of the offensive force he was for a decade with Colorado.

Sporting a .250/.313/.414 slash line with the blue birds over the course of 238 games and 987 plate appearances, Tulowitzki’s lower half has taken a beating over his career, and nothing has changed in 2017.

After being placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday, the infirmary has now welcomed Tulowitzki on five occasions in his career due to leg injuries:

2017: Sprained ankle

2017: Hamstring strain, 31 games missed

2014: Hip surgery, 64 games missed

2012: Groin surgery, 113 games missed

2008: Thigh strain, 46 games missed

Numerous other leg maladies litter Tulowitzki’s resume and have forced him to the bench for shorter stints, including the groin problem that cropped up last weekend in Cleveland that forced him to miss two games.

Jays manager John Gibbons even said Friday that the groin was still nagging him, but not enough to force him out of the lineup.

That’s the least of his worries now, as the Blue Jays await the results of further testing on Tulowitzki’s ankle, which included an MRI on Saturday.

In between sublime defensive performance and all-star production with the bat, Tulowitzki’s career has been marked by his health failing him.

These days, the health is still a problem, along with the fact his defensive play is starting to slip and the offensive production is cringe worthy with a well below average Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) of 78.

That number has him sitting 20th amongst shortstops with at least 200 at-bats this season.

Due to his defensive slip, Tulowitzki’s Wins Above Replacement (WAR) mark of 0.0 isn’t any better, as that number has him 26th in the shortstop pecking order.

You have to wonder if all of Tulowitzki’s leg injuries have finally caught up with him this season, resulting in diminished power numbers — his .129 isolated power is his lowest since posting a .138 in 2008 and his career mark is .205 — and a 52.2 per cent ground ball rate, which leads the Blue Jays and is more reminiscent of a light-hitting utility guy, not a player making $20 million per season and being counted on to produce from the middle of the order.

It may be a while before Tulowitzki has a chance to improve on those numbers and find a way to salvage his season personally.

Gibbons is expecting him to be out a while after seeing the replay of the ugly ankle roll.

"It didn't look good,” the manager said Saturday morning.​