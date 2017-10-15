The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced that defensive back Maurice Leggett incurred a torn Achilles tendon in yesterday's victory over the B.C. Lions and will miss the remainder of the season.

Leggett was having a solid season for the Bombers, with 50 tackles, three interceptions and three sacks in 13 games played this season.

The Blue Bombers clinched a playoff spot with their win on Saturday and currently sit in second place in the CFL Western Conference with an 11-4 record. They will finish the season against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field.