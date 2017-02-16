BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sam Reinhart and Evander Kane scored, Robin Lehner made 23 saves and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Colorado Avalanche 2-0 on Thursday night.

The Sabres moved within three points of Toronto for the final Eastern Conference wild-card spot. They have won consecutive games for the first time since a three-game winning streak from Jan. 20-24.

Lehner got his fifth career shutout and second of the season.

The Avalance lacked energy in the fourth of a season-long five-game road trip. Colorado has lost five in a row and 11 straight on the road. This was the Avalanche's ninth shutout loss.

Calvin Pickard made 30 saves.