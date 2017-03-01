SAN ANTONIO — Kawhi Leonard had 31 points and 10 rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs returned from an eight-game road trip to beat the Indiana Pacers 100-99 on Wednesday night.

Leonard hit a turnaround, fade-away jumper from 16 feet against Paul George with 2.4 seconds left to win it. Indiana's Monta Ellis missed a pair of free throws with nine seconds remaining and George missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

George finished with 22 points, C.J. Miles added 19 and Myles Turner had 16 for the Pacers.

San Antonio extended its winning streak to five games, including four straight to close its annual rodeo road trip in February.

Pau Gasol and David Lee had 18 points each off the bench for the Spurs.

The matchup of All-Star forwards was a stalemate until the final five minutes. Leonard scored San Antonio's final nine points during that stretch, including the game-winning shot, while George was limited to a pair of free throws.

Playing without Tony Parker, who missed the game with a bruised quadriceps, the Spurs' starters struggled throughout. Leonard outscored San Antonio's other starters by 12 points.

TIP-INS

Pacers: C Al Jefferson missed his fourth straight game following dental work. Jefferson had not missed any games prior to this recent stretch, which began Feb. 24. . Indiana is 10-20 on the road after posting a 19-22 mark away from home last season. . Indiana is 15-11 against the Western Conference. . Jeff Teague had five rebounds. The Pacers are 7-0 when he grabs at least seven. . Indiana is 9-6 when Miles starts. . The Pacers, who entered forcing 15 turnovers per game, created 18 against the Spurs.

Spurs: Parker missed his 12th game of the season and first since sitting out four straight from Jan. 19-24 with a sprained left foot. He missed one game previously with the bruised left quadriceps, sitting out a victory over Washington on Dec. 2. San Antonio is 10-2 without Parker. . Gasol made his opening 3-pointer, extending his streak to six straight. Gasol and his brother, Marc, combined to make 12 straight before Pau missed his second attempt against the Pacers. . San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich was assessed a technical foul two minutes into the game for walking the sideline past midcourt to berate Ben Taylor over an offensive foul on Dejounte Murray. . Popovich was named Western Conference coach of the month after leading the Spurs to an 8-2 record in February, including a 6-2 mark during the team's annual rodeo road trip. It was the 17th time Popovich has won the award in his 20-year career, the most in NBA history.

UP NEXT

Pacers: At the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night.

Spurs: At the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night.