SAN ANTONIO — Kawhi Leonard scored 39 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter, and made big plays on both ends in the final 30 seconds as the San Antonio Spurs rallied for a 112-110 victory over the Houston Rockets on Monday night.

Leonard outscored James Harden 17-4 in the final quarter of a matchup between two leading MVP candidates as the Spurs won their eighth straight.

Harden finished with 39 points and 12 assists in the final matchup of the season between the intrastate rivals.

Harden hit one of two free throws to give Houston a 108-107 lead, but Leonard followed with a 3-pointer over Nene for a 110-108 advantage. Leonard than blocked Harden's layup attempt from behind, pinning the attempt on the glass before being fouled. Leonard then made a pair of free throws with "MVP!" chants raining down from sell-out crowd at the AT&T Center.

Leonard was the primary defender on Harden in the final quarter, holding the All-Star to 1-for-5 shooting in the period.

San Antonio (49-13) won three of four from Houston (44-20) and extended its lead over the Rockets in the Southwest Division to six games with 20 games remaining.

Tony Parker added 19 points for San Antonio, shooting 3 for 6 on 3-pointers.

Houston, which had won eight of 10, got 13 points from Trevor Ariza.

The Rockets shot 67 per cent and scored 39 points in the first quarter while opening a 16-point lead.

San Antonio went on a 20-4 run to take a 73-71 lead with 3:30 remaining in the third. The Spurs forced five turnovers and hit four 3-pointers in the run, three by Parker.

TIP-INS

Rockets: F Ryan Anderson exited the game in the third quarter with lower back tightness. Anderson had seven points in 25 minutes. . Reserve guard Lou Williams had nine points. Williams was averaging 17.2 points in his previous five games since being acquired from the Los Angeles Lakers in a trade Feb. 23. . C Clint Capela had 12 points and nine rebounds, falling one rebound shy of his 11th double-double of the season. . Houston is 21-2 when Patrick Beverley has at least five assists. He had one assist against the Spurs. . Houston lost when holding the lead entering the final quarter for just the sixth time in 46 games.

Spurs: Leonard was named Western Conference Player of the Week after leading San Antonio to three come-from-behind wins. He averaged 32 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 4 steals in three games. It was the fourth time Leonard has received the honour in his six-year career. . Leonard has scored in double figures in 91 straight games, matching San Antonio's longest streak since Tim Duncan did so in 2002-03. George "The Iceman" Gervin has the franchise record with 407 straight games in double figures. . C Pau Gasol played in 1,100th career game. Gasol, Kevin Garnett, Charles Barkley and Karl Malone are the only players in league history with 19,000 points, 10,000 rebounds and 3,500 assists in 1,100 games.

UP NEXT

Rockets: Host Utah on Wednesday night.

Spurs: Host Sacramento on Wednesday night.