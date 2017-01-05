Brock Lesnar has been suspended one year by the USADA, retroactive to the day his provisional ban began, stemming from the two tests he failed in relation to UFC 200. The former UFC heavyweight champion will be eligible to return to the Octagon on July 15th.

Lesnar already received a one year ban from the Nevada Athletic Commission in December and had the result of his UFC 200 win over Mark Hunt changed to a no contest.

The 39-year-old tested positive for clomiphene and its metabolite in an out-of-competition drug test and subsequently an in-competition test on fight night.

The UFC 200 bout was Lesnar's first in the UFC since retiring from the promotion in 2011 following a loss to Alistair Overeem at UFC 141 and struggles with diverticulitis.