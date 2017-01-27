Columnist image
LOS ANGELES — Let the arguments begin.

On the day the NHL completes its 100th anniversary list of the 100 greatest players in league history, TSN Hockey names the best 67 players since 1967.

The NHL unveiled the first 33 players, who played the majority of their careers prior to expansion 50 years ago, in a ceremony on New Year’s Day in Toronto.

That left 67 openings - and no shortage of candidates to fill them.

Assessing the greats of the pre-helmet era to the record-breakers of the wild and crazy high-scoring 1980s through the stars of the clutch-and-grab era to those who have stood out in the system-oriented style of today was an enormous challenge.

The resulting collection of names reads like a register of hockey nobility, players and people whose stories and feats are so familiar that they feel like Hollywood folklore.

The list includes Bobby (The Golden Jet) Hull, whose career began in 1958, and includes 10 active players. The 58 skaters on the list of 67 racked up more than 24,000 goals, 66,000 points, 33 Hart Trophies, 41 Norris Trophies and have their names etched on the Stanley Cup a combined 137 times. The nine goaltenders selected by TSN compiled 3,775 regular-season wins and 26 Stanley Cups.

Numbers aren’t everything. TSN’s list wasn’t solely based on stats and totals, but centred on selecting the greatest players, not necessarily the players who had the greatest careers. Staggeringly close calls needed to be made along the way.

Here is TSN Hockey’s Top 67 players since 1967:

 

TSN Hockey's Top 67 Since '67

 
PLAYER POS GP G A PTS 1ST TEAM 2ND TEAM
Al MacInnis D 1,416 340 934 1,274 4 3
Alex Ovechkin LW 888 548 463 1,011 7 4
Bernie Parent G 608 271 3.61 N/A 2 0
Billy Smith G 680 305 3.17 N/A 1 0
Bob Gainey LW 1,160 239 262 501 0 0
Bobby Clarke C 1,144 358 852 1,210 2 2
Bobby Hull LW 1,063 610 560 1,170 10 2
Bobby Orr D 657 270 645 915 8 1
Borje Salming D 1,148 150 637 787 1 5
Brad Park D 1,113 213 683 896 5 2
Brendan Shanahan LW 1,524 656 698 1,354 2 1
Brett Hull RW 1,269 741 650 1,391 3 0
Brian Leetch D 1,205 247 781 1,028 2 3
Bryan Trottier C 1,279 524 901 1,425 2 2
Cam Neely RW 726 395 299 694 0 4
Chris Chelios D 1,651 185 763 948 5 2
Chris Pronger D 1,167 157 541 698 1 3
Denis Potvin D 1,060 310 742 1,052 5 2
Dominik Hasek G 735 389 2.20 .922 6 0
Duncan Keith D 882 86 403 489 2 0
Ed Belfour G 963 484 2.50 .906 2 1
Eric Lindros C 760 372 493 865 1 1
Erik Karlsson D 526 107 317 424 3 0
Evgeni Malkin C 691 317 497 814 3 0
Gilbert Perreault C 1,191 512 814 1,326 0 2
Grant Fuhr G 868 403 3.38 .887 1 1
Guy Lafleur RW 1,126 560 793 1,353 6 0
Guy Lapointe D 884 171 451 622 1 3
Jari Kurri RW 1,251 601 797 1,398 2 3
Jaromir Jagr RW 1,678 758 1,139 1,897 7 1
Joe Sakic C 1,378 625 1,016 1,641 3 0
Joe Thornton C 1,417 380 991 1,371 1 3
Jonathan Toews C 687 260 332 592 0 1
Ken Dryden G 397 258 2.24 N/A 5 1
Larry Robinson D 1,384 208 750 958 3 3
Luc Robitaille LW 1,431 668 726 1,394 5 3
Marcel Dionne C 1,348 731 1,040 1,771 2 2
Mario Lemieux C 915 690 1,033 1,723 5 4
Mark Messier C 1,756 694 1,193 1,887 4 1
Martin Brodeur G 1,266 691 2.24 .912 3 4
Michel Goulet LW 1,089 548 604 1,152 3 2
Mike Bossy RW 752 573 553 1,126 5 3
Mike Modano C 1,499 561 813 1,374 0 1
Nick Lidstrom D 1,564 264 878 1,142 10 2
Patrick Roy G 1,029 551 2.54 .910 4 2
Paul Coffey D 1,409 396 1,135 1,531 4 4
Patrick Kane RW 709 266 446 712 2 0
Pavel Bure RW 702 437 342 779 1 2
Pavel Datsyuk C 953 314 604 918 0 1
Peter Forsberg C 708 249 636 885 3 0
Peter Stastny C 977 450 789 1,239 0 0
Phil Esposito C 1,282 717 873 1,590 6 2
Ray Bourque D 1,612 410 1,169 1,579 13 6
Ron Francis C 1,731 549 1,249 1,798 0 0
Scott Niedermayer D 1,263 172 568 740 3 1
Scott Stevens D 1,635 196 712 908 2 3
Serge Savard D 1,040 106 333 439 0 1
Sergei Fedorov C 1,248 483 696 1,179 1 0
Shea Weber D 813 178 296 474 2 2
Sidney Crosby C 749 366 627 993 4 2
Stan Mikita C 1,394 541 926 1,467 6 2
Steve Yzerman C 1,514 692 1,063 1755 1 0
Teemu Selanne RW 1,451 684 773 1,457 2 2
Tony Esposito G 886 423 2.92 N/A 3 2
Wayne Gretzky C 1,487 894 1,963 2,857 8 7
Yvan Cournoyer RW 968 428 435 863 0 4
Zdeno Chara D 1,321 181 405 586 3 4
 

 