Tampa Bay Lightning forward Steven Stamkos took to the ice in full equipment Tuesday before the team’s morning skate.

Stamkos, who underwent meniscus surgery on Nov. 16, was given a four-to-six month timeline for recovery after the procedure.

He worked with assistant coach Brad Lauer on Tuesday, taking shots and stickhandling, but remains without a timetable for return.

"He's progressing well," Yzerman told the Tampa Bay Times. "He's doing well, but can't give a return date yet."

#Bolts captain Steven Stamkos doing some skating and shooting w/ asst. coach Brad Lauer before morning skate. pic.twitter.com/n3rJhEhKaS — Bryan Burns (@BBurnsNHL) February 21, 2017

Prior to undergoing surgery, Stamkos appeared in 17 games this season, scoring nine goals and adding 11 assists. The captain scored 36 goals and tallied 64 points in 77 games last season, but missed all but one game in the postseason due to a blood clot.

The Lightning currently sit 13th in the Eastern Conference with 60 points through 58 games this season.

Stamkos did not skate with the Lightning, who host the Edmonton Oilers Tuesday night.