1h ago
Lightning sign D Sustr to one-year extension
TSN.ca Staff
The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed defenceman Andrej Sustr a one-year, $1.95 million contract extension.
The 26-year-old pending restricted free-agent had three goals and 11 assists in 80 games for the Lightning last season, down from his 2015-16 total of four goals and 17 assists.
The Czech Republic native was coming off of a two-year, $2.9 million deal he signed with the Lightning prior to the 2015-16 season.
In 274 career NHL games, the blueliner has eight goals and 48 assists. He has played his entire four-year career with the Lightning, helping them reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2015.
The Bolts also locked up forward Yanni Gourde to a two-year, $2 million contract on Monday.