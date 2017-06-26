The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed defenceman Andrej Sustr a one-year, $1.95 million contract extension.

The 26-year-old pending restricted free-agent had three goals and 11 assists in 80 games for the Lightning last season, down from his 2015-16 total of four goals and 17 assists.

The Czech Republic native was coming off of a two-year, $2.9 million deal he signed with the Lightning prior to the 2015-16 season.

In 274 career NHL games, the blueliner has eight goals and 48 assists. He has played his entire four-year career with the Lightning, helping them reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2015.

The Bolts also locked up forward Yanni Gourde to a two-year, $2 million contract on Monday.