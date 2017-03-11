Lightning without three centres vs. Panthers

The Tampa Bay Lightning will be without three of their regular centres against the Florida Panthers Saturday night.

Vladislav Namestnikov, Tyler Johnson and Cedric Paquette will all miss Saturday's game after sustaining injuries in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Minnesota Wild.

Jon Cooper did not make an official update on the injuries Saturday, but said all three would not play. All three players were announced as day-to-day on Friday with lower-body injuries.

Per Coop, all three of Johnson, Namestnikov, and Paquette are out for tonight's game. #FLAvsTBL — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) March 11, 2017

Of the centres dressed on Thursday against the Wild, only Brayden Point will play against the Panthers.

Point took line rushes with Ondrej Palat and Nikita Kucherov on Tampa's top line Friday, while Yanni Gourde, Adam Erne and Luke Witkowski centred the remaining three lines.

Johnson, 26, owns 19 goals and 44 points in 64 games this season

Namestnikov, 24, has scored nine goals and added 15 assists in 62 games this season.

Paquette, 23, owns four goals and 10 points in 58 games this season.