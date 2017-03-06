MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jeremy Lin scored 18 points, including nine straight in a fourth-quarter Brooklyn rally, Sean Kilpatrick added 23 and the Nets won for only the second time in 20 games with a 122-109 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.

Isaiah Whitehead scored 15 points, while Randy Foye and Caris LeVert added 14 apiece as Brooklyn shot 53 per cent in snapping a two-game losing streak.

Mike Conley led Memphis with 32 points and Marc Gasol added 18 as Memphis lost its third straight and fifth in the last seven.

The teams had traded leads until 4:22 remained when a dunk by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson started a stretch of six straight Brooklyn points, part of a 13-2 run for the Nets. Lin scored nine straight in the spurt, including a 3-pointer to give the Nets a 116-106 lead with 1:43 left.

Memphis shook up its lineup, starting Andrew Harrison and Brandan Wright, with JaMychal Green and Tony Allen coming off the bench.

The game had 15 lead changes and nine ties, the last lead change coming with Hollis-Jefferson's dunk to start the final Brooklyn rally. In the game-clinching push, Lin had four straight free throws and a 12-footer before his 3-pointer stretched the lead to 10. Memphis couldn't recover from the double-digit deficit.

The first half included 10 lead changes and a quartet of ties before Memphis carried a 57-56 lead into intermission, behind 12 points from Conley and 10 from Gasol.

LeVert, the rookie from Michigan, had 11 for Brooklyn.

Memphis built a bit of a cushion in the third finally reaching its biggest lead at 87-75 on Conley's 3-pointer. But Brooklyn answered with a 13-2 spurt in the closing minutes of the third before Memphis carried a 91-88 lead into the final quarter.

TIP-INS

Nets: The win snapped a five-game Brooklyn losing streak against Memphis. . Brooklyn played its sixth game of the eight-game circus road trip that will cover about 8,100 miles over 16 days. Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus was at the Barclays Center, which will now host the ACC Tournament. . G Joe Harris was inactive, missing his second game under concussion protocol after taking spill against Utah on March 3. . LeVert made all five of his shots, including two from outside the arc through the first three quarters before his only miss - a 3-pointer in the fourth.

Grizzlies: Memphis made all seven of its 3-pointers in the first quarter. Vince Carter missed the opening attempt of the second quarter to end the streak. Memphis finished the night 10 of 25 from outside the arc. . Carter passed Moses Malone (1,329) for 16th in NBA history for career regular-season games played. . Wright, who had missed several games, returned to the team after his wife gave birth to twin girls.

CHANGE IS HERE

Memphis coach David Fizdale tipped his hand on the lineup change in his pregame media availability. Fizdale noted that the Grizzlies entered the game 14-13 since Jan. 1 and that is unacceptable. "At some point, obviously, I'm going to look to shake some things up," he said before starting Harrison and Wright.

UP NEXT

Nets: Continue their eight-game road trip with the seventh stop on Wednesday in Atlanta.

Grizzlies: Play the second game of their four-game homestand Thursday night against the Los Angeles Clippers as the two teams jockey for post-season position in the Western Conference.