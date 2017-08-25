OTTAWA — Americans Brittany Lincicome and Mo Martin shared the clubhouse lead at 6-under par on Friday after two rounds at the CP Women's Open.

Martin had four birdies on the back nine, including one on No. 18, to take over first from first-round leader Marina Alex, who was teeing off in the afternoon.

"Super-solid finish," said Martin after her round. "It's nice that things are coming together. I think I've been playing better than I've been scoring this summer, so nice to see those things connect."

Lincicome tied it two groups later when she drained her own birdie on the par-5 523-yard final hole.

"The course is great. The greens weren't as soft as yesterday afternoon, so we tried to take advantage of that as much as possible," said Linciome, who had a 3-under 68 in the first round. "But the course is in great condition. It's so green, the fairways are so perfect. The greens are perfect. Everything is awesome."

Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., also teed off in the afternoon.

Amateurs Maddie Szeryk of London, Ont., and Jaclyn Lee of Calgary were tied at 7 over.

Maude-Aimee Leblanc of Sherbrooke, Que., was 8 over, Calgary's Jennifer Ha was 12 over and Charlottetown's Lorie Kane finished the day at 19 over.

The projected cutline before all the afternoon groups teed off were 1-over par.