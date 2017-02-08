WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Charlie Lindgren stopped all 31 shots he face as the St. John's IceCaps blanked the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 4-0 on Wednesday in American Hockey League action.

Yannick Veilleux had a short-handed goal for St. John's (22-20-6), the AHL affiliate of the Montreal Candiens. Charles Hudon, Chris Terry and Zach Redmond also scored for the IceCaps, who got all their goals in the second period.

Casey DeSmith stopped 22 shots for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (34-11-3).

St. John's went 1 for 4 on the power play and the Penguins were 0 for 2 with the man advantage.