Ryan Lindley will make his second start of the season at quarterback for the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday.

Lindley was listed as the team's starter on their depth chart released Thursday ahead of Friday's clash with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Danny Collins will backup Lindley, while the injured Drew Tate was listed as the No. 3 option. Trevor Harris remains out with a shoulder injury.

Lindley started under centre against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last week, completing 16 of 36 attempts for 151 yards in a 29-9 loss.

There was optimism earlier this week either Tate or Harris could potentially return to start on Friday. Tate is dealing with an arm injury sustained while starting in place of Harris in Week 13.

In addition to being without their top pivots, the Redblacks will also be without star left tackle SirVincent Rogers. Jake Silas will start at left tackle, Jason Lauzon-Seguin will take his place at right tackle and Matt Albright will fill-in at right guard.