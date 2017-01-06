Team Liquid has added depth to their mid lane with the return of veteran Austin “Link” Shin for the 2017 North American League Championship Series Spring Split.

The former Counter Logic Gaming mid laner, who hasn’t competed professionally since 2015, is expected to split duties with fellow mid laner Greyson “Goldenglue” Gilmer.

Link joined CLG Black back in 2012 in the Challenger Series before working his way up to the big club in 2013. He was with CLG in the NA LCS for 18 months before leaving the team in May 2015. Upon his departure, Link went on to post an 18-page document - affectionately known as the Donezo Manifesto - discussing many issues he dealt with as a member of CLG.

He joins the squad of top laner Samson “Lourlo” Jackson, mid laner Greyson “Goldenglue” Gilmer, support Matt “Matt” Elento, AD carry Gwang-jin “Piglet” Chae and new jungler Kim “Reignover” Yeu-jin.