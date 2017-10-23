ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have activated defensive tackle Khyri Thornton and waived quarterback Brad Kaaya.

The team announced the moves Monday. Thornton was suspended for the first six games of the season for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy. The Lions (3-3) are coming off an open date and host Pittsburgh on Sunday night.

Thornton started six games last season. Detroit can use him back after defensive tackle Haloti Ngata was lost for the season with an elbow injury .

