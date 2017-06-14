International wide receiver Corey Jones has been cut by the BC Lions. The 24-year-old was originally anticipated to be a part of the Lions' receiving corps this season, but faded after a strong start to training camp.

WR Corey Jones was the star of week 1 of #BCLions training camp. Since faded & now cut, along w/ DL Marquis Jackson & DB Cleveland Wallace — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) June 14, 2017

Jones had one catch for 11 yards in BC's 23-18 loss to the Calgary Stampeders in their first preseason game.

International defensive lineman Marquis Jackson and international defensive back Cleveland Wallace were also cut by the Lions Tuesday night.

Last season, the Lions finished 12-6 but fell to the Stampeders in the West Final on Nov. 20. They will begin their regular season on June 24 when they host the Edmonton Eskimos.