With the BC Lions eliminated from playoff contention, the team is expected to make a number of lineup changes with an eye towards evaluating for the future.

New faces expected to be in the Lions' lineup this week when they take on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers include defensive back Kendall James, running back Tyler Davis, offensive tackle Keavon Milton, and defensive linemen Kourtnei Brown and Luther Maddy.

Veterans like running back Jeremiah Johnson, offensive tackle Kelvin Palmer, defensive linemen Mic'hael Brooks and Bryant Turner, and defensive back Buddy Jackson are expected to sit.

The 6-10 Lions finish their season on the road against the Blue Bombers on Saturday before hosting the Toronto Argonauts in the regular season finale a week from Saturday.